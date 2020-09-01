French paper attacked in 2015 reprints Mohammed caricatures

PARIS (AP) — The French satirical paper whose Paris offices were attacked by Islamic extremists in 2015 is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed cited by the gunmen who opened fire on its editorial staff. The announcement on Tuesday came on the eve of the first trial for the January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket. The killings touched off a wave of violence claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Seventeen people died, along with all three attackers. Thirteen men and a woman accused of providing them weapons and logistics go on trial on terrorism charges Wednesday.