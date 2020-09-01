Egypt to try ex-student for sexual assault in #MeToo case

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has referred a former student at an elite university to criminal trial over accusations of attempted rape of three minors. The case added fuel to the #MeToo movement in the Arab world’s most populous country. The accused was arrested in July after allegations against him online went viral and resulted in a firestorm on social media. Several attempts by The Associated Press to contact his family or his lawyer have been unsuccessful. The allegations against the former university student were collected on the Instagram account @assaultpolice, which has also played a crucial role in revealing an alleged gang rape that rocked the conservative Egyptian society in recent weeks.