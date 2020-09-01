Dutch government: Coronavirus measures in place at elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that social distancing and hygiene measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus will be in force for upcoming local and national elections. The measures could create problems for local authorities who organize voting and in some cases will have to look for new locations for polling booths. Dutch voters are scheduled to cast their ballots March 17 next year in a national election for the 150 members of the lower house of parliament. Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren says the measures mean elections will be safe for voters and staff overseeing the democratic process.