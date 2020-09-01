Detentions resume in Belarus as students take to the streets

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Tuesday resumed detentions in the capital, Minsk, where students took to the streets demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader of 26 years after an election the opposition denounced as rigged. Several dozen students on Tuesday held pickets outside their universities and marched through the city center on the fourth week of mass protests rocking the country. Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students have been detained. President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and bristled at the demands to step down or start a dialogue with the opposition. The authorities seek to stem the protests with threats and the selective jailing of activists.