Defying China’s wrath, Czech senator delivers Taiwan speech

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Defying anger from China, the president of the Czech Republic’s Senate has addressed Taiwan’s legislature, offering a strong rebuke of authoritarian politics and Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Milos Vystrcil concluded his speech, which focused on shared democratic values, by proclaiming in Mandarin that “I am Taiwanese,” a throwback to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s famed 1963 anti-communist speech in a then-divided Berlin in which he declared he was a Berliner. Beijing is furious about the Czech delegation’s visit, with the foreign ministry summoning the Czech Republic’s ambassador and calling the visit “flagrant support of “Taiwan independence.”