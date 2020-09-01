Cuba closes off Havana to stamp out spread of coronavirus

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities have imposed a strict 15-day lockdown of Havana seeking to stamp out the low-level but persistent spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital. Aggressive anti-virus measures including closing down air travel have virtually eliminated COVID-19 in Cuba with the exception of Havana, where cases have surged from a handful a day to dozens daily over the last month. Starting Tuesday, Havana is under a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Most stores are barred from selling to shoppers from outside the immediate neighborhood in order to discourage people from moving around the city.