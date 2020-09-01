Asian shares mixed following Wall St retreat

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are meandering between modest gains and losses after a retreat overnight on Wall Street. Australia’s benchmark led declines, falling nearly 2% Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep interest rates unchanged at record lows, as expected. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong fell while the Shanghai Composite index was flat. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.2% as declines in banks and industrial stocks offset more gains for technology companies. Monday was the first day of trading in the Dow since the 30-company average had its lineup of companies revamped.