5 things to know about Japan’s World War II surrender

TOKYO (AP) — World War II ended 75 years ago, but some countries commemorate it on different days. Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. It’s known as V-J Day in some countries. But some nations mark Aug. 15 as the war’s end, the day Japan’s emperor made a speech announcing the surrender.