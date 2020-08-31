Uncertainty dominates presidential campaign’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — As President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden head into the next phase of the Election Day countdown, both sides acknowledge the race is tightening. The next 64 days are expected to be turbulent. There’s a pandemic, an uncertain economy, violent civil unrest and questions about the integrity of the election itself. Never before have such dire variables loomed over the closing weeks of an election. Each side cast the other as an existential threat to America’s future as they offered voters starkly different versions of reality over the last two weeks of carefully scripted Democratic and Republican conventions.