Taliban attacked a military base in Afghanistan, killing 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least three public protection forces were killed when Taliban launched a complex attack against a military base in eastern Paktia province. A spokesman for the provincial governor in Paktia says that five other forces were wounded. A suicide car bomber targeted the entrance gate of the base, then two gunmen entered the compound and started shooting at Afghan security forces. Security forces killed both the attackers in a gunbattle. The area is now under control.