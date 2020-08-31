Nobel laureate urges EU to act against Congo crimes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege is urging European nations to bring people guilty of major crimes and abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo to justice and to press for judicial reform there. Speaking to EU lawmakers Monday, Mukwege called on countries to use the principle of “universal jurisdiction,” which allows victims to file complaints abroad notably in the case of war crimes, to “bring to justice and extradite those behind the most serious of crimes.” The Nobel laureate did not directly discuss recent death threats against him, but he did call for assistance for other rights defenders whose voices are being silenced.