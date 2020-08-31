In Pittsburgh, Biden to blame Trump for violence nationwide

PIITSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance in Pittsburgh, where he’s expected to say Trump is contributing to the violence in the streets nationwide. According to a campaign aide, Biden will accuse Trump for exacerbating unrest across the country and will make the argument that the violent turn some of the recent protests have taken is the current administration’s problem. Trump and Republicans are increasingly running on a “law and order” message heading into the November elections, highlighting violence at protests focused on criminal justice reform as examples of what the country will look like under a Biden Administration. Biden is expected to speak in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon.