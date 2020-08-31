Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to 19 people across Louisiana and Texas. The latest death was reported Monday by Louisiana’s health department. A 49-year-old man in central Louisiana died when a tree he was cutting fell on him. Meanwhile, Louisiana residents forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Laura returning home to survey the damage to homes and businesses are worrying they won’t get enough help from state and federal officials. Gov. John Bel Edwards warned Monday that residents were in for a long recovery, with widespread power and water outages in the hardest-hit areas that could takes weeks or longer to repair.