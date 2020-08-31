Huawei ends sports sponsor deal over Australia ‘trade war’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Chinese telecom giant Huawei is ending its oldest major sporting sponsorship deal in the world, a nine-year relationship with Australian rugby league team Canberra Raiders. It says it’s ending the contract with the team because of a “great trade war” between China and Australia. Australia has barred the world’s largest maker of switching gear and a major smartphone brand from involvement in crucial national communication infrastructure in recent years. China has ratcheted up pressure for Australia to reverse the policy. Huawei will end its financial backing of the Raiders at the end of the current National Rugby League season in October.