Stocks open weakly but are still headed for a monthly gain

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as declines in banks and health care stocks offset more gains for big technology companies. The S&P 500 was off 0.2% in the early going. It’s still on track to end August with its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April. It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first trading day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average. Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen are joining the blue chip club. Zoom Video Communications reports results after the closing bell.