Diplomat tapped to be PM vows reforms in crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese diplomat has been appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon after winning the backing of major political parties. President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new government after he secured 90 votes in the 128-member parliament. Adib told reporters his number one priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms to regain the trust of the Lebanese and international community. His appointment comes weeks after a devastating explosion in Beirut and amid a major economic crisis.