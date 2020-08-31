At military academies, COVID-19 is the enemy to be defeated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Under the siege of the coronavirus pandemic, classes have begun at the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. But unlike at many colleges around the country, most students are on campus and many will attend classes in person. This is largely due to advantages the military schools have. They’re small, each with about 4,500 students who know that joining the military means they’re subject to more control and expected to follow orders. Their military leaders view the students as the next generation of commanders who must learn to lead troops through any crisis.