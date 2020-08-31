27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 27 people have been hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators. Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker. Five victims, including two police officers, were reported to be in a critical condition but officials said their lives were not in danger. Emergency services found seven people unconscious in the bunker where an estimated up to 200 party-goers in their 20s and 30s had gathered. Officers discovered the event when a police patrol met a group of confused young people in the park where the bunkers sits.