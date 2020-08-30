Voting groups scramble to reach college students in pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Colleges are reopening with more online learning, and that’s proving a challenge for political campaigns, parties and voter registration groups trying to register students. They’re trying to figure out how to reach young voters when campuses are empty and students are scattered across the country. Campaigns, advocacy groups and registration organizations say they’re looking for creative, largely digital, solutions. President Donald Trump’s campaign is still holding in-person events to boost support among students. Joe Biden’s supporters are being advised to step up their digital efforts. Democrats are more dependent on college voters’ support and, in a traditional campaign, their volunteerism.