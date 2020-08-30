Postal chief DeJoy has long leveraged connections, dollars

WASHINGTON (AP) — As questions linger about election-year changes to post office operations and service, congressional Democrats are trying to figure out how Republican donor Louis DeJoy came to be hired as postmaster general. DeJoy wasn’t among the 53 candidates for the job who were initially presented to the U.S. Postal Service board of governors. Democrats are also focusing on whether Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin played any role in pushing DeJoy for the job. DeJoy is a businessman who turned his father’s trucking company into a national logistics operator. He’s clashed with labor unions and forged political connections that eased his path into lucrative government contracting.