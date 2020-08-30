Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck militant targets in Gaza in response to continued launches of explosives-laden balloons out of the Hamas-run territory. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. But the violence comes at a time when Gaza is struggling with a worsening economic crisis and a new outbreak of the coronavirus. Hamas-linked groups have launched a wave of incendiary balloons into Israel in recent weeks, torching wide swaths of farmland. Israel has responded with airstrikes and other attacks. The army said Sunday’s tank fire struck Hamas “military posts” in southern Gaza.