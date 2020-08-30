German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

BERLIN (AP) — Senior German officials have condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions. Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag Saturday but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called it “an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy.” Police used pepper spray to drive back the protesters, who earlier in the day had participated in a large rally through the capital. Opposition parties criticized the police’s failure to station sufficient officers around Parliament.