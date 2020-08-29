Laura cleanup begins; weeks without power or water ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The destructive storm surge has receded, and the clean up has begun from Hurricane Laura. But officials along this shattered stretch of Louisiana coast are warning returning residents they will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer. The U.S. toll from the Category 4 hurricane stood at 14 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators. President Donald Trump plans to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas on Saturday.