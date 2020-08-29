Protests erupt at Portland police building, mayor’s condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Saturday after fires were set at a police union building that’s a frequent site for protests. Officers extinguished the fire at the door of the Portland Police Association building and arrested several protesters. Witnesses also say a car drove by near the demonstration and someone inside fired several gunshots into the air. Video posted online showed shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported. Demonstrators had earlier staged a sit-in at the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night. Portland has been gripped by nightly demonstrations for over three months since the police killing of George Floyd.