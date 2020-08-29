‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — About a thousand people gathered in Kenosha for a rally against police violence. Saturday’s demonstration comes about a week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. Marchers chanted “No justice, no peace!” as they made their way toward the Kenosha County Courthouse. They also chanted, “Seven bullets, seven days,” referencing the number of times Blake was shot on Sunday. Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., said he was angry his son was paralyzed, and it’s time to make change. Several others speakers encouraged those gathered to vote for change in November.