Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights advocates will on Friday highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans. But turnout will be lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital. Satellite march events have been planned in a handful of states, including South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.