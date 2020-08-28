Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has agreed to delay for a month a decision on whether a 17-year-old from Illinois should be returned to Wisconsin, where he faces charges of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third. The shootings happened Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. An Illinois judge on Friday postponed until Sept. 25 a hearing to determine whether Kyle Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.