EU firms up Belarus blacklist as OSCE offers to mediate

BERLIN (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have agreed to slap sanctions on up to 20 Belarus officials over election fraud and violence against protesters. Ministers said Friday in Berlin that it’s likely the bloc will use a phased approach, imposing more travel bans and asset freezes on officials if President Alexander Lukashenko fails to start talks with the opposition. Lukashenko himself is likely to figure on the list at some point. In Vienna, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe offered to mediate between the two sides in Belarus, with chairman Edi Rama pledging not to “interfere in internal affairs” but at the same time stressing human rights abuses must end.