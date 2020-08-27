Watchdog groups say convention appearances broke Hatch Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two White House officials violated the Hatch Act by participating in events aired during this week’s Republican National Convention. That’s according to two separate ethics complaints filed by government watchdog groups. Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violated the law when he appeared during a taped naturalization ceremony on White House grounds with President Donald Trump, the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Thursday. On Wednesday, two law school professors filed a separate complaint against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arguing a video-taped speech from Israel violated the law. The White House says they did no wrong.