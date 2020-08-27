NBC sets November return for ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Chicago’ dramas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An optimistic NBC says it will bring “This Is Us” and other scripted series back in November despite the TV industry’s coronavirus-caused production shutdown that’s only beginning to ease. NBC says “This Is Us” will kick off its fifth season on Nov. 10. That will be followed by the Nov. 11 return of the “Chicago” drama franchise: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.” The Mariska Hargitay-led “Law & Order: SVU” will start its 22nd season on Nov. 12, followed by ”The Blacklist” with James Spader and Megan Boone on Nov. 13. “The Voice” will be back on Oct. 19, with comedy series “Superstore” set for Oct. 22.