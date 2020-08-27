Judge refuses to free ex-Green Beret accused of espionage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge in Virginia has refused to free a former Army Green Beret who was arrested last week on a charge that he divulged U.S. military secrets to Russian intelligence agents. U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson agreed Thursday with federal prosecutors that 45-year-old Peter Debbins poses a risk to flee if he is released from custody before trial. Anderson said Justice Department prosecutor Thomas Traxler adequately explained why more than a year elapsed between the start of the investigation and Debbins’ arrest last Friday. Traxler says investigators had to corroborate details of a confession that he said Debbins gave when FBI agents questioned him last year.