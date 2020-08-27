Family of convicted Hezbollah member denounces ‘injustice’

BEIRUT (AP) — The family of a Hezbollah member convicted in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri has described the guilty verdict by a U.N.-backed tribunal as a “grave injustice.” The comment was the first by relatives of Salim Ayyash, who was found guilty as a co-conspirator of five charges linked to his involvement in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others in a huge blast 15 years ago. It was released in a statement distributed by Hezbollah. The Shiite Muslim group has consistently denied involvement in Hariri’s killing, calling it a conspiracy against it and has vowed not to hand over any suspects.