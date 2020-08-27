EU Commission chief says her team could face a reshuffle

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive is emerging from its summer vacation down a key official and with an additional big problem on its hands. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen should be centering on managing the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented economic collapse and her mid-September State of the Union address. But she was holding urgent talks on Thursday on how to replace her top trade official, who resigned the evening before for being too loose with COVID-19 rules. It means the EU has lost the trusted and experienced Irishman Phil Hogan as EU trade commissioner, a vital post in dealing with the United States, China and post-Brexit Britain.