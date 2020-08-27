Biden, Harris criticize Trump response to unrest, pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are stepping up their criticism of President Donald Trump by saying he’s rooting for violence in Wisconsin and by blasting his handling of the coronavirus. Biden’s remarks on television and Harris’ in a speech come hours before Trump plans to address the final night of the Republican National Convention. The two had been largely silent for the first three days of the GOP gathering. Biden says Trump sees a “political benefit” of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man. Harris, meanwhile, says Trump’s incompetence is deadly when it comes to the pandemic.