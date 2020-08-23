Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Video from Belarus shows beleaguered President Alexander Lukashenko carrying a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he got off a helicopter that brought him to this working residence as anti-government protests roil the capital. The dramatic moment occurred as massive protests calling for his resignation flooded the capital of Minsk on Sunday for the 15th straight day. As Lukashenko landed at the Independence Palace in Minsk, protesters were gathered in a nearby square. The video was released on the Telegram messaging app on a channel that other media identified as being close to Lukashenko’s press service. Protesters say the official Aug. 9 presidential election results that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office are fraudulent.