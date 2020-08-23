 Skip to Content

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

2:15 am AP - National News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane Monday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura has knocked utilities out as it batters Hispaniola, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast later in the week, also as a hurricane. It would be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900. A hurricane watch has been issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

