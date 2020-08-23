 Skip to Content

Thai police summon 5 activists over anti-government protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have issued summonses to five activists who spoke at an anti-government rally in front of army headquarters last month, accusing them of violating a coronavirus emergency decree that prohibits public gatherings. The growing protests have emerged as the most serious threat to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general whose administration they accuse of incompetence and corruption. Among those summoned for questioning is Arnon Nampha, a civil rights lawyer who is out on bail after being charged twice for sedition and violation of the public assembly law in separate anti-government protests on July 18 and Aug. 3. He said he’ll report to police Tuesday along with the others summoned over a July 20 rally.

