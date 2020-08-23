Sato, Rahal give Rahal Letterman Lanigan banner Indy 500

Takuma Sato gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing its second Indianapolis 500 victory, while Graham Rahal’s third-place run made it a banner afternoon for the team. It has been 16 years since the team reached victory lane with Buddy Rice, and the longtime “Late Show” host David Letterman once wondered whether they would ever make it back. Sato got there when a late caution with him leading forced the COVID-19-delayed race to end under yellow.