Police shooting in Wisconsin leaves 1 person hospitalized

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A person has been hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene. The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting. They say the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.