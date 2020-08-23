 Skip to Content

Police shooting in Wisconsin leaves 1 person hospitalized

New
7:09 pm AP - National News

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A person has been hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene. The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting. They say the person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment. A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film