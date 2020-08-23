Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Community activists said they will present their frustrations and demand racial justice from the leaders of a Louisiana city following a night of violence that erupted after police shot and killed a Black man. The president of the NAACP in Lafayette says the activists were barred from a press conference Saturday where authorities decried the violence that broke out after the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. Marja Broussard says community activists will head to City Hall on Sunday to voice their demands. State police say Pellerin was shot and killed after he tried to enter a convenience store with the knife.