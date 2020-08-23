 Skip to Content

Police: 9 arrested, 1 officer hurt during unrest in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Demonstrators donning helmets and shields clashed with police in Denver late Saturday. News outlets report police arrested at least nine people amid a protest in which fireworks were shot at officers, an American flag and a tree outside a courthouse were set ablaze, windows were shattered, and a fast-food restaurant was broken into. People in the crowd told news outlets they were protesting for a variety of reasons. Some reasons included efforts to defund the police, displeasure over the police response to a homeless camp last week and the death of Elijah McClain. At least one officer was injured. Less-lethal munitions such as smoke and pepper balls were used to clear the crowd.

