Malaysia opens inquest into foreign teen’s death near resort

SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian coroner has began an inquest into the death of a French-Irish teen who mysteriously vanished from a nature resort while on holiday last year. An autopsy showed Nora Anne Quoirin succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress. But her parents said Nora had mental and physical disabilities and couldn’t have wandered off on her own. The inquest is aimed at determining when Nora died, the cause of her death, and if anyone was criminally involved. More than 60 witnesses are expected to testify in the inquest lasting two weeks. Nora’s parents and a British doctor who conducted a second autopsy will testify remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.