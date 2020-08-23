Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn drops out

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who had been disowned by some Democrats for his incendiary social media posts and because he abused girls online when he was 14 says he’s dropping out of the race. Aaron Coleman said on Twitter Sunday that he’s abandoning his campaign. Earlier this month, he narrowly defeated veteran Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Democratic primary in their Kansas City, Kansas district. Heather Scanlon, chief of staff to House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer of Wichita, said there was a “sense of relief” that Coleman was ending his campaign. Local Democratic party officials will choose Coleman’s replacement.