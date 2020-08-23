 Skip to Content

Japan’s PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

9:48 pm AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has become Japan’s longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799th consecutive day in office since bouncing back to leadership in late 2012 for a second term, surpassing the previous record set by Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who served 2,798 straight days from 1964 to 1972. Abe, who turns 66 next month, became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister last November, combining his earlier one-year term. His first term ended because of health problems, fueling concerns about his current condition. He made a hospital visit for the second straight week on Monday.

