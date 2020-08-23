Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Help for the U.S. Postal Service has landed in stalemate as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the agency before the November elections as “going nowhere.” But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the public is demanding action and the Senate can’t avoid acting on it “unless they do so to their peril.” The House approved the legislation in a rare Saturday session to provide $25 billion and block operational changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that slowed mail delivery. More than two dozen House Republicans broke with the president in backing the bill, which passed 257-150.