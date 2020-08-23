 Skip to Content

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

9:21 pm AP - National News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term. Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates will hold an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s a sharp contrast to the approach of Democrats, who created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering at their well-received virtual convention last week. Attention then turns to the Republican prime-time programming Monday through Thursday nights.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film