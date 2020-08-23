 Skip to Content

City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

1:04 pm AP - National News

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they’re naming the local sewage treatment plant after him. Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday. The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns. It wasn’t exactly clear what prompted Oliver to go off on Danbury An agent for Oliver did not return a message Sunday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

