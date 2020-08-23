Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus outbreak has not abated. In an interview broadcast Sunday night on ABC News, Biden said he would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. The former vice president added that the U.S. can’t get moving until the virus is under control. Biden’s remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The pair accepted their party’s nominations during a virtual convention last week.