 Skip to Content

Average US gas price remains steady at $2.25 per gallon

New
11:39 am AP - National News

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.25 per gallon. That’s 41 cents below the average pump price from a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says prices are stable because crude oil prices barely changed. Also the U.S. has a glut of gasoline, yet weak demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area at $3.36 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.77 per gallon.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film