Asian stock markets follow Wall Street higher

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen Wall Street hit a new high despite lingering unease about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea advanced. Global markets have recovered most of this year’s losses despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Brazil and some other countries. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week up 0.7%, though the majority of stocks in the index declined. Forecasters say the recovery might be too early to be sustained by uncertain economic activity. Major market benchmarks have been lifted by outperformance by big companies, while smaller stocks are down.